Valve's 'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' teaser unsurprisingly includes dragons

Valve has shared the first teaser for its upcoming Netflix Dota 2 animated series. The trailer for Dota: Dragon's Blood introduces us to Davion, who fans of the company's MOBA will know as the Dragon Knight. Here, he's voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, best known for playing Peter Parker in Insomniac's take on Spider-Man. We're later introduced to Mirana, another familiar face from the Dota universe.

Valve and Netflix have tapped some serious talent to work on the series. Studio MIR, the Korean studio that helped bring The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender to life, is animation duties, with X-Men First Class Ashley Edward Miller leading the production.

Netflix will start streaming Dota: Dragon's Blood on March 25th.