Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

Developer Insomniac Games says the forthcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for the PS5 will be different from the 2018 original in multiple ways. While we could have predicted changes like a higher frame rate and the addition of new spider suits, one change seems out of left field: Peter Parker’s face.
Peter Parker has been recast, and his face has been redesigned to reflect the new actor. Insomniac explained in a blog post that, “In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console.”