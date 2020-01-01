Latest in Gaming

Valve rolls out PS5 controller support to all Steam users

Users had to be on Steam beta to play games with DualSense.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
8m ago
PS5
All Steam gamers can now play titles that use the platform’s Input API with PS5’s DualSense controller. Valve has been adding support for DualSense little by little ever since Sony’s new console launched in mid-November. It started by adding initial compatibility on PS5’s launch day and then rolling out full support for the controller’s LED, trackpad, rumble and gyro features a couple of weeks ago. However, players had to opt into Steam’s public beta client to use it — now, the compatibility has also made its way to non-beta Steam through the latest client update.

Games that can support DualSense’s LED, trackpad, rumble and gyro features on Steam include Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky and Horizon: Zero Dawn, though the controller works with many, many more titles. In addition to rolling out DualSense compatibility to everyone, Valve has also fixed an issue with the Xbox Series X controller, which shows up as two separate controllers when linked. Plus, it has added a directional swipe mode for use with trackpads and gyro. The developer has fixed other issues with the client, as well, including a problem with videos from YouTube’s website not starting automatically and an error with the Windows and macOS voice hotkeys.

In this article: PS5, controller, steam, news, gaming
