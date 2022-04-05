VanMoof refreshes its e-bike lineup with the $2,998 S5 and A5

VanMoof is updating its core e-bike lineup for the first time in two years. There are two new models designed for different use cases.

The company created the S5 with longer rides in mind. It reworked the straight frame to increase the height of the riding position. It's for riders between 165 and 210 cm tall (approximately 5'5" to 6'11"). There are larger, 27.5-inch wheels and the base e-bike weighs 23kg (51 lbs).

As for the A5, that's designed more for shorter trips and city rides. It has an angled frame with a lower step-in and it's for riders between 155 and 200 cm in height (roughly 5'1" to 6'7"). It has 24-inch wheels and weighs 22kg (48.5 lbs). There's support for both rear and front carriers as well

The front one is designed to carry up to 10kg (22 lbs) and has an elastic cord to secure items. Both bikes can be equipped with rear carriers. The regular rack is designed for loads up to 15kg (33 lbs), while the heavy-duty option should comfortably support up to 27kg (59.5 lbs).

VanMoof

VanMoof has upgraded the motor on both bikes as well. With the 250W, 5V Gen 5 motor, the company says these models will provide the smoothest rides around. The motor has an e-shifter, torque sensor and integrated battery. The improved Turbo Boost will provide 68 Nm of torque, compared with 59 Nm in 2020's S3.

Both models have a 26-cell, 47V permanent battery, though there are slight differences. The S5 has a 487Wh capacity, while the A5's has a 463Wh capacity. At full power and in economy mode, the S5 will offer a range of up to 150 km (93 miles), while the A5 has a range of up to 140 km (87 miles). You can extend those by up to 140 km with the click-on battery.

Using the Gen 5 charger, you'll be able to charge the battery to 50 percent of capacity in two and a half hours and fully in six hours and 30 minutes. The speed charger shortens those times considerably. You'll be able to juice up your e-bike's battery to half capacity in an hour and to 100 percent in four and a half hours.

VanMoof

New to the S5 and A5 is a halo ring interface with LED display integrated in the handlebar. There's a phone mount with a USB-C charging port too.

The anti-theft tech includes a Gen 5 kick lock that you can arm with a tap of your foot. It'll unlock automatically when you return. VanMoof is working on certification for Apple Find My support, and it'll continue to employ its Bike Hunters. If that team can't find and recover your bike within two weeks of it being lost or stolen, it will send you a replacement.

The S5 and A5 are both pricier than the S3 and X3, which cost $2,448. They'll each cost $2,998/£2,298/€2,498. The company didn't mention when it'll ship the new models.