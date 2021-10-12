VanMoof's fastest e-bike yet tops out at 31 MPH

E-bike maker is looking to help riders get from A to B more swiftly with its first high-speed model. The VanMoof V is the company’s first hyperbike, which will be able to hit a top speed of 31 MPH (50 km/h).
VanMoof is pitching this as a car replacement for city life and longer commutes. The VanMoof V will have two-wheel drive, thicker tires, a new frame design and front and rear suspension, which could make lengthier trips more comfortable. Other features include intelligent motor control, VanMoof's Turbo Boost, a Kick Lock for keyless locking, automatic gear shifting and measures to combat theft.
Details about the e-bike's range haven't been revealed, but VanMoof noted the battery has a 700 wH capacity. The has a 504 Wh battery capacity and a promised range of 60-150 km (37-93 miles). The company sells that can increase the range, but it's unclear whether that device will be compatible with the VanMoof V.
Speed limits vary across cities and counties, and the e-bike will have matching integrated speed settings. As it develops the VanMoof V, the company plans to work with lawmakers and local governments on e-bike rules, including geofencing and speed regulations.
VanMoof plans to start deliveries of the hyperbike in late 2022. The VanMoof V costs $3,498/£3,498/€3,498. The company is offering invite-only reservations for $20/£20/€20 starting today, with its current customers getting first dibs. Alternatively, you can join a waitlist on the . Reservation codes will be sent out periodically.