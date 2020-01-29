Verizon's Mix & Match wireless plans add more Disney streaming

Any definition of ‘unlimited’ service for Verizon (the owner of Engadget’s parent company) via its Mix & Match wireless plans has always been complicated and it still is, but it’s once again reshuffling the offering. The price tiers aren’t changing, with the same options available for between $35 - $55 per month when signing up for four lines and paperless billing. The change is that starting August 20th, the additional benefits will be a bit different.

Last year Verizon added in a free year of Disney+ access for Unlimited subscribers, and now, for the Play More Unlimited ($45 per month) and Get More Unlimited ($55 per month) packages, that’s upgraded to include the The Disney Bundle going forward, with ESPN+ and Hulu. According to Verizon senior VP Frank Boulben, the company is “very happy” with the Disney partnership. When the first Disney+ numbers were announced, then-CEO Bob Iger reported about 20 percent of its 26.5 million subscribers came via the Verizon deal, or about 5.3 million.