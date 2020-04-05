Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Verizon extends 15GB of additional mobile data through May

It's acknowledging that normal won't resume.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: A view of a Verizon store advertising 5G amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 05, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming almost 70,000 lives with infections nearing 1.3 million people. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) will keep offering additional mobile data for a while longer to help people deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier is adding another 15GB of LTE data to regular and small business shared data plans, including hotspots, for the entire month of May. You won’t have to do a thing — it’ll be applied automatically.

As before, this is ultimately part of a broader push by US carriers to keep people online while they’re staying at home, whether it’s for work or to catch up on TV shows. The May extension suggests that Verizon doesn’t expect lockdowns to lift quickly, and that it would rather hand out automatic extensions than face an uproar if stay-at-home measures continue significantly longer.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: data, coronavirus, wireless, hotspot, Verizon, internet, Covid-19, thebuyersguide, news, gear
