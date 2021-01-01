Latest in Gear

Image credit: hapabapa via Getty Images

Verizon puts 3G shutdown plans on hold indefinitely

It will keep the network operational alongside its 4G and 5G networks.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
31m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: Customers walking into a Verizon retail store in the Financial District of San Francisco.
hapabapa via Getty Images

Verizon (owner of Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media) isn’t shutting down its 3G network anytime soon. Kevin King, the carrier’s spokesperson, told Light Reading that Verizon’s “3G network is operational” and that it doesn’t “have a plan to shut it down at this time.” He also added that the company will “work with customers to move them to newer technology.” King has confirmed the report’s accuracy to Engadget.

The carrier has been taking steps towards shutting down its 3G network for years, starting way back in 2012 when it deployed 4G LTE. A few years later, it announced its plans to deactivate the network by December 2019, but it later pushed the date back to 2020. Now, it looks like the company has delayed the old network’s shutdown indefinitely, perhaps until most of its remaining 3G customers have already moved to newer devices.

Verizon stopped activating 3G phones in 2018 “to facilitate a smooth transition to LTE-capable products and services.” It said at the time at “virtually all traffic on [its] network is on [its] 4G LTE network” anyway. As Light Reading notes, it didn’t reveal how many of its subscribers still have 3G devices, but the figure could be significant if it chose to keep the network operational alongside 4G and 5G. Based on what King said, though, Verizon may be actively encouraging 3G customers to get newer devices going forward.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: Verizon, 3G, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Twitter labeled a forecaster's Georgia election tweet without controversy

Twitter labeled a forecaster's Georgia election tweet without controversy

View
Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

View
Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

View
Amazon buys planes for the first time to expand its cargo air fleet

Amazon buys planes for the first time to expand its cargo air fleet

View
‘Minecraft Earth’ will shut down on June 30th

‘Minecraft Earth’ will shut down on June 30th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr