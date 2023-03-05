Verizon streaming bundle offers Netflix Premium and Paramount+ with Showtime for $26

Getting access to everything you want to watch without a cable subscription is easy these days — but the subscription fees can add up quickly. On average, streaming services charge between $5 and $15 each month for their on-demand libraries. If you're a Verizon Wireless customer, however, you might be able to save a little with a new bundle: starting on June 2nd, the company will offer Netflix's Premium Plan and Paramount+ with Showtime for $25.99 per month.

The deal is available exclusively through Verizon's +play portal, which it introduced last year as a tool to help customers manage their streaming subscriptions and discover new content. It's essentially a service that helps you consolidate all of your streaming bills in one place, and this bundle seems to be an incentive to get more users on the service. To get access, however, you'll need to be a Verizon Wireless customer specifically: subscribers to Verizon Fios don't qualify.

Netflix's Premium plan costs $19.99 on its own, and you'll pay $11.99 for Paramount+ with Showtime — Verizon's deal can save about $6 a month for a qualifying customer.