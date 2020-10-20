Verizon and Nokia are building private 5G networks for businesses

Verizon will work with Nokia to create private 5G installations that can replace WiFi in large “manufacturing, distribution and logistics facilities,” the company announced. The idea would be not to enhance existing public 5G networks, but to create private and customized on-site mobile networks. Companies could then use them to communicate, connect to business apps and more.
The private 5G networks would be pretty complex and, no doubt, expensive. They’d consists of micro towers along with small cells, and connect to a company’s local area network and enterprise apps, according to Verizon. The company is also working with Microsoft on 5G applications for “computer vision, augmented, mixed and virtual reality, digital twins and machine learning,” according to Microsoft.