Virgin Galactic reveals its new Under Armour pilot spacesuits

Virgin Galactic has revealed the spacesuits that its test pilots will wear on the first rocket-powered test flight from its new Spaceport America facility in New Mexico. Created in partnership with Under Armour, the non-pressurized garments are designed to look and function like suits that fly “regularly at over three times the speed of sound into space and back,” Virgin Galactic wrote in a press release.

We saw the passenger spacesuits earlier this year, and Virgin Galactic noted that the pilots will wear similar models with a common color palette. However, the pilots will be set apart with the addition of black on the sides and on the knees, along with black instead of blue boots, “a reminder that the destination of each flight is the black sky of space,” Virgin Galactic wrote.