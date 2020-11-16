Virgin Galactic delays next spaceflight due to tougher COVID-19 rules

Unfortunate realities on Earth have stalled Virgin Galactic’s next journey to space. CNBC reports that Virgin has indefinitely delayed the SpaceShipTwo test flight scheduled for this week after New Mexico instituted new guidelines to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases. Company chief Michael Colglazier said his firm would minimize New Mexico operations “to the greatest degree possible” with the “health and safety” of staff in mind.
Virgin was ready to take the postponement “in stride” and would announce a new test schedule “as soon as we can.”