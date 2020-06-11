Virgin Galactic's first spaceflight from Spaceport America will launch soon

Virgin Galactic started preparing for the first spaceflight out of its new Spaceport America HQ in New Mexico last month. Back then, the aerospace company only said that its flight planning window will open on October 22nd, but it didn’t give a more concrete launch date. Now, Virgin Galactic has revealed that it has decided on a launch window for the SpaceShipTwo test flight, which you can expect to take place between November 19th and 23rd.

The company bundled the announcement with the report for its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Apparently, SpaceShipTwo will carry revenue-generating payloads as part of the NASA flight opportunities program for this particular mission. Virgin Galactic also underscored the agreement it entered to fly planetary scientist Dr. Alan Stern aboard the SpaceShipTwo so he can conduct experiments in suborbital space.