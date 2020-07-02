Virgin Galactic will livestream its SpaceShipTwo cabin reveal on July 28th

We’ve seen photos of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo in flight, and we know what its Under Armour spacesuits will look like. Next, Virgin Galactic will offer a glimpse of the spaceship’s cabin. On July 28th, at 1pm ET, the company will host a live-streamed unveiling of the cabin, complete with a virtual walkthrough.
According to Virgin Galactic, the cabin interior is “the design centerpiece” of the SpaceShipTwo. Supposedly, it will quietly absorb “periods of sensory intensity,” which we assume means the extreme turbulence you’ll experience when you’re blasted into space. Given that Virgin Galactic is targeting space tourists, that level of comfort will be important.