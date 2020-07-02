Virgin Galactic will livestream its SpaceShipTwo cabin reveal on July 28th

“Ultimately, the interior of the spaceship was designed with one primary goal in mind, and that is to get the perfect view of Earth from space,” the company said in a video announcing the reveal.

During the livestream event, Virgin Galactic will also discuss a new digital platform that will bring “immersive versions” of its spaceflight and cabin interior to aspiring astronauts around the world.

“We now look forward to revealing our spaceship cabin design, which is progressive, beautiful and functional,” said Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides. “We are particularly delighted that, under current restrictions, we have been able to create an experience that we will be able to share with the millions of people around the world who dream of travelling to space.”

You can watch the livestream here: