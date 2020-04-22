Vivaldi’s alternative browser now blocks ads and web trackers

Ultra-customizable browser Vivaldi gets two big new releases today. Version 3.0 is arriving on Windows, Mac and Linux, and the Android mobile version is coming out of beta — and both involve a bunch of cool new features and a renewed focus on privacy.
First up, Vivaldi 3.0. The new release introduces a built-in tracker blocker. Developed in partnership with privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo, the blocker protects users from trackers that follow them around the web gathering personal information. As is Vivaldi’s way, it’s completely customizable, so you can enable different blocking levels for individual websites and make whatever exceptions you want.