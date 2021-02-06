Login
Vizio's 2022 TV lineup includes a 40-inch TV with VRR for less than $250

This year's lineup is ready for gaming with the PS5, Xbox Series X or new PCs.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|06.02.21
@Rjcc

June 2nd, 2021
Vizio V6 2021
Vizio

If you've bought a new console or PC graphics card and need a display upgrade, then keep your eye on Vizio's 2022 TV lineup. While features like automatic game mode switching are fairly common in new TVs, variable refresh rate (VRR) was limited to mostly high-end sets last year. Now, Vizio's 1080p D40f-J TV is going on sale at Walmart for $228, and it can handle VRR at up to 60 FPS so that games like Cyberpunk 2077 still look smooth even when your console starts to chug.

Some V- and D-series TVs include support for AMD FreeSync technology that enables the feature with compatible graphics cards, while all of Vizio's latest M- and P-series do. At the high end, its P-Series Quantum TVs have support for AMD FreeSync Premium with higher framerates, as well as 120Hz 4K video.

The features vary across the lineup and the TVs will roll out over the next couple of months, but Vizio's M55Q6-J TV has quantum dot tech, Dolby Vision HDR support, full array LED backlighting, VRR, HDMI eARC and the new voice remote and is currently listed at Walmart for just under $500. According to Vizio you'll be able to find the entire lineup at retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Costco.

Vizio pricing for 2022 LCDs
Vizio
Vizio pricing for 2022 LCDs
Vizio

