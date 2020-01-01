Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vizio

Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is now available for $1,000

The Elevate Sound Bar first emerged at CES this year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
54m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Vizio Elevate Sound Bar
Vizio

All the way back at CES, Vizio showed off a premium soundbar with channels that rotate upwards whenever it’s outputting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X encoded audio. Those speakers can blast audio off your ceiling to bolster height effects and they’ll point forwards during stereo or 5.1 playback. The Elevate Sound Bar caught our attention in January, and almost nine months later, you can finally get your hands on it.

Vizio packed 18 speakers into the 5.1.4-channel system, which includes a wireless eight-inch subwoofer you can place elsewhere in your room, along with a pair of satellite surround speakers. Elevate offers the same features as the rest of Vizio’s new soundbars, such as Chromecast and Bluetooth support, voice assistant input and two HDMI ports. The soundbar will work with any TV, though Vizio says it docks seamlessly with its latest 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs.

At $1,000, the Elevate system isn’t exactly on the budget end of soundbar options, and we’re seeing more and more models that support Dolby Atmos audio. However, the rotating speaker system is certainly intriguing, and it might be worth a look if you’re considering a home theater upgrade.

In this article: dolbyatmos, hometheater, dts:x, soundbar, vizio, atmos, surroundsound, home theater, dolby atmos, elevate sound bar, elevatesoundbar, surround sound, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

View
Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

View
PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed again, this time to December 10th

'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed again, this time to December 10th

View
The $179 Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 come with always-on displays

The $179 Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 come with always-on displays

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr