Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar is $220 off at Wellbots

As high-tech as some TVs can be, many still have lackluster sound. Adding a soundbar to your home theater system can change the game, but not only are many soundbar expensive, but it can also be hard to find the right one for your setup. Vizio makes a number of soundbars and one of its most high-end, the Elevate 5.1.4 model, is on sale for $779 at Wellbots when you use the code ENGADGET22 at checkout. While not an all-time low, it beats the deal on the soundbar that we saw last month at Amazon by $20.

The kicker of this soundbar are the multiple speakers inside the main portion that rotate upward whenever you're playing Dolby Atmos or DTS:X content. That enhances the vertical audio experience when it's most important. The entire system has 18 speakers, including a wireless subwoofer and two satellite surround speakers that you can position anywhere in the room. In addition to two HDMI ports, the bar also has built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth support so you can connect other devices to it to play content.

While Vizio claims the Elevate soundbar works "seamlessly" with its OLED TVs, it also works just fine with any other TV, too. It comes with a backlit display remote, but you can also use Siri, Alexa or the Google Assistant to control it with your voice. Now, you could opt for a cheaper soundbar to save even more money — Vizio even makes a few decent options under $100 — but this is the best sale on the advanced Elevate model that we've seen since Black Friday last year.

