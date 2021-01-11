Volvo’s self-docking boat tech is now a reality

Penta, the maritime subsidiary of Volvo, has announced the commercial arrival of its autonomous boat docking system. Integrated Assisted Docking (AD) is designed to handle the complicated mess of driving a vessel into dock, making the pilot’s life a lot easier.
When you’re trying to steer into a dock, the endless fluctuations of the tide and wind make it that much harder. Plus, you’re not just trying to keep your own boat from crashing, you’re also trying to not bump into anyone else’s, either. The cost of making a mistake could be substantial, not to mention the risk of getting kicked out of the yacht club.