Volvo's new cars now top out at 112MPH to limit speeding accidents

Volvo has followed through on its promise to limit the top speed of its upcoming cars to 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour). Little more than a year ago, the company said it would introduce the cap in an attempt to limit speeding-related injuries and deaths. Additionally, all of the company's upcoming vehicles will include a feature called Care Key that will allow their owners to set additional speed limits. Volvo suggests one possible way to use the functionality is before letting one of your teen children drive the car.

When it first proposed capping the speed of its cars, Volvo said current vehicle safety technology and city infrastructure weren't enough to prevent speeding injuries. It's using that same line of reasoning today. The automaker has also tried to anticipate any potential criticisms of the move.