VR time machine helps an inventor relive his past

Life is made of fleeting moments that you may easily forget, but one inventor might have found a way to remember it... much of it, anyway. As PetaPixel reports, Lucas Rizzotto recently developed a virtual reality “time machine” that lets him revisit any moment recorded using camera-equipped Snap Spectacles. He just needs to dial in a Back to the Future-style “destination time” to see what he was doing at a given moment from his perspective, complete with flashy effects.

While it’s ultimately stereoscopic video, Rizzotto said it feels like something more. You “remember everything connected to that moment,” he said. It’s akin to being your “own ghost,” following your own life without knowing exactly what will happen.