Google has acquired North, the maker of Focals smart glasses

After a weekend of rumors, Google confirmed on Tuesday that it’s the new owner of North. Before today, the Canadian startup was best known for its Focals smart glasses. The wearable integrated a holographic display inside a pair of fashion-forward frames.
Google didn’t disclose the terms of the deal. However, the company says the North team will join its office in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada. “North’s technical expertise will help as we continue to invest in our hardware efforts and ambient computing future,” Google said. What’s more, North is ending support for Focals. “We are winding down Focals 1.0 and we will not be shipping Focals 2.0, but we hope you will continue the journey with us as we start this next chapter,” the startup said on its website.