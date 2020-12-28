Latest in Gear

Image credit: Volkswagen AG

VW shows its mobile EV charging robot in action

You won't have to park in a dedicated space to recharge.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
6h ago
Comments
123 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

VW mobile EV charging robot prototype
Volkswagen AG

It’s now clearer how VW’s prototype EV charging robot will work in practice. VW has offered its first real-world glimpse of the mobile charger bot in action. It’s not just helpful for charging EVs away from dedicated spaces, it’s cute — the prototype has a “face” that lights up as it grabs the battery trailer and plugs into your car. We wouldn’t expect to hear the R2-D2-like beeps from the video below, but the robot should otherwise be friendly (or at least, not so creepy) as it tops up your ride.

The robot works autonomously and starts up either using an app or through communication with the car itself. You don’t have to open the flap or tell the robot to disconnect. And don’t worry about the robot being busy — it leaves the battery trailer at the car so that it’s free to charge other vehicles in the meantime. The charging system is clearly designed with VW models like the ID.4 in mind, although it should work with other EVs.

VW still hasn’t said when the charging robot might be available, although a not-so-mobile flexible charging station is due in early 2021. There’s still a clear use case for it, though. Dedicated EV charging spaces are still rare, and this automaton could be useful in parking garages and other areas where you’d otherwise have to let your car’s battery drain.

In this article: Charging station, Electric vehicle, ev, VW, robots, charger, transportation, charging, volkswagen, Electric car, robot, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
123 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

View
Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

View
Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

View
Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

View
Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr