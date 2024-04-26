Wacom's first OLED pen display is also the thinnest and lightest it has ever made

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Wacom displays and tablets have been handy tools for artists and designers since the 1980s, offering to swap a mouse for a pen for drawing, photo editing and more. That lineage includes pen displays: screens that connect to your computer that you draw on directly with a stylus. But, Wacom says it has created something entirely new just a few weeks before Apple is set to upgrade its iPad displays. The latest pen display model is called Movink, and it's the company's first with a OLED screen. It's also Wacom's thinnest and lightest option ever, while still offering 13 inches of work space.

Inside, a Samsung-made OLED panel offers full HD resolution with 10-bit color and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. Thanks to the qualities of OLED, you can expect "perfect black point," according to Wacom. Since color accuracy is paramount for artists, the Movink covers 100 percent DCI-P3 and 95 percent of Adobe RGB, with a Delta E difference of 2 or less. The company says the pen display is factory calibrated to industry standards and stores up to two custom color profiles. It's also validated by both Pantone and Pantone SkinTone, with further calibration available in the Wacom Color Manager.

The OLED panel has benefits besides just appearance. Wacom says Movink has the fastest response time of any of its pen displays and offers increased pen detection height. The company promises no ripples or light leakage and the device runs cooler and quieter than other models. Movink is a touch display too, with two customizable buttons on its thin bezel for quick access to your most-used tools.

Wacom

Wacom says Movink is the thinnest and lightest pen display it has ever made, weighing in at just 420 grams and measuring 4 millimeters at its skinniest point. The company explains that this is 66 percent thinner and 55 percent lighter than the Wacom One 13 Touch, a comparably-sized option designed more for beginners. The screen is covered in Corning's Gorilla Glass and the body is made of magnesium alloy, so you can carry it around in a bag with your laptop without worry.

Of course, the pen is a crucial part of this setup. The Movink comes with a specially designed version of the Pro Pen 3, which Wacom says provides the same experience as the one on the Cintiq Pro line of displays. More specifically, the Pro Pen 3's sensitivity and tilt detection assists with everything from detailed digital painting to fine line work. Wacom refined the pen nib design to increase visibility, which should improve the overall drawing experience. The nib remover and replacement nibs are stored inside the pen, so you can quickly fix any issues even if you're working outside of your normal studio space.

The Movink is also the first pro-grade pen display to support Wacom's Dual Pen tech, allowing you to use styli from other companies. The list of supported devices includes pens from Samsung, Staedtler, Lamy, Dr. Grip and more. Plus, you can use Wacom's UD pens from the One line of devices as well as older versions of the Pro Pen with the Movink. The display is compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS and Android, connecting to your laptop or desktop machine via a single USB-C cable (15-watt power delivery required).

Wacom Movink is available now from the company's online store for $750 (€850 and £730). The company will also offer a foldable stand for $80 and for $45. However, both of those items are currently listed as out of stock.