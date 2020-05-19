Walmart tests a cashierless store to prevent coronavirus spread

Walmart -- which is America’s biggest source of employment -- is cutting cashiers from one of its stores. The company’s Fayetteville, Arkansas location is removing not just its clerks, but also its checkout line conveyor belts, according to a local Fox affiliate. Walmart says that this is a strategy to limit human interaction, but could also help customers pay and leave the store faster. If all goes well, the company could expand the concept to more locations.

While it’s ideal to limit human contact during the coronavirus pandemic, large retailers have been hoping to reduce or remove their cashiers for years. Whether this move is truly done in the name of public safety -- or if it’s a way to cut costs -- isn’t clear.