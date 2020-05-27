Walmart partners with thredUP to offer new and pre-owned clothing

Walmart is no stranger to fashion retail, boasting as it does a wide range of celeb-backed lines and collections, as well as its own labels. Now it’s entering the preowned clothing space thanks to a partnership with online thrift store thredUP.

Instead of simply connecting buyers and sellers, thredUP acts as an intermediary marketplace. Sellers send their stuff direct to thredUP, which then takes care of listings and photography. As such, some 750,000 of these items — all new or “like new” — will now appear on Walmart’s digital storefront from today.