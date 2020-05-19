Nearly four years after it acquired the company for $3 billion, Walmart is shutting down Jet.com. The retailer quietly announced the move, which was spotted by TechCrunch, in its first-quarter 2020 earnings report. Walmart bought the online-only marketplace, then just over a year old, in 2016. At the time, most people thought Jet would figure prominently in Walmart's attempts to compete against Amazon. That hasn't been the case.

Instead, Walmart has tried to counter Amazon's online dominance by building out online services that are an extension of its brick-and-mortar stores. For example, the company recently said it would expand its two-hour Express Delivery service to nearly 2,000 stores across the US through the end of May. In February, a Recode report said Walmart was also preparing to trial an Amazon Prime-like subscription service.