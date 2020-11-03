Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Comcast

Comcast and Walmart might make smart TVs together

TVs running Comcast's X1 software could go on sale next to Roku and Android TVs.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
23m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Xfinity TV and Internet
Comcast

The next time you visit your local Walmart, you could find a Comcast X1-powered TV among the endless variety of sets from LG, Samsung and TCL. According to The Wall Street Journal, the telecommunications company is in early talks with Walmart about a potential pact that could see the retailer sell TV sets that run Comcast software, similar to its Flex set-top box. As part of the deal, Walmart would reportedly get a slice of recurring revenue from Comcast, and the TVs they make could end up bearing the retailer’s onn. branding — though a third-party would likely manufacture the TVs for the two companies.

"We're constantly having conversations with current and new suppliers about innovation and new products we can bring to our customers, and we don't share details of those discussions," a Walmart spokesperson told WSJ when asked about the talks. Comcast didn’t comment on the report, but it has signaled in the past that this is something it’s interested in exploring. According to Light Reading, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a recent earnings call that "We're early days, but we're looking at smart TVs on a global basis, and we're wondering — can we bring our same tech stack for certain capabilities in aggregation to consumers who are relying more and more on smart TVs?."

If the talks lead to a partnership, it would put Comcast in a crowded marketplace dominated by players like Amazon, Apple and Roku where it’s late to join the fray — but that might not be a problem. It could allow the company to extend the reach of X1 and platforms like Flex outside of the regional markets where it offers cable TV. More importantly, it would be another way for Comcast to grow Peacock’s streaming subscriber base without having to depend deals with companies like Roku for support.

For Walmart, meanwhile, the deal would mean more value-priced TVs to put on shelves, with Comcast providing support and software. It also wouldn’t be the first time Walmart has entered into an agreement of this type; Walmart and Roku have something of a similar deal in place with several Onn-branded TVs and soundbars that run Roku OS.

In this article: Comcast, NBCUniversal, peacock, Walmart, av, Streaming video, streaming, news, entertainment, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA contacts Voyager 2 probe for the first time since March

NASA contacts Voyager 2 probe for the first time since March

View
Spotify now works on the Apple Watch, no phone required

Spotify now works on the Apple Watch, no phone required

View
'Friday the 13th: The Game' will get one last update before its servers shut down

'Friday the 13th: The Game' will get one last update before its servers shut down

View
The iPhone 12 mini will charge slower than other models over MagSafe

The iPhone 12 mini will charge slower than other models over MagSafe

View
Amazon is randomly shipping products in Mario-themed boxes

Amazon is randomly shipping products in Mario-themed boxes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr