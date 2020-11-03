Comcast and Walmart might make smart TVs together

The next time you visit your local Walmart, you could find a Comcast X1-powered TV among the endless variety of sets from LG, Samsung and TCL. According to The Wall Street Journal, the telecommunications company is in early talks with Walmart about a potential pact that could see the retailer sell TV sets that run Comcast software, similar to its Flex set-top box. As part of the deal, Walmart would reportedly get a slice of recurring revenue from Comcast, and the TVs they make could end up bearing the retailer’s onn. branding — though a third-party would likely manufacture the TVs for the two companies.

"We're constantly having conversations with current and new suppliers about innovation and new products we can bring to our customers, and we don't share details of those discussions," a Walmart spokesperson told WSJ when asked about the talks. Comcast didn’t comment on the report, but it has signaled in the past that this is something it’s interested in exploring. According to Light Reading, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a recent earnings call that "We're early days, but we're looking at smart TVs on a global basis, and we're wondering — can we bring our same tech stack for certain capabilities in aggregation to consumers who are relying more and more on smart TVs?."