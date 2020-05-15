Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Comcast

Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

Users get free episodes of "Castle Rock" and more until May 17th.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
31m ago
Comcast Flex Infiinity streaming box
Comcast

When Comcast launched its Xfinity Flex streaming box for broadband-only subscribers last year, it seemed a bit silly to pay $5 per month when you could just use a Chromecast-type device instead. However, the company got rid of the monthly fee in September 2019, and just announced that it has now given out one million Xfinity Flex devices to date.

The Xfinity Flex box is a no-brainer for free, as it gives customers numerous apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO, all in 4K. It also lets Comcast offer promotions for itself and other streaming firms. For instance, it made its ad-supported Peacock Premium streaming service available for free to Flex subscribers before it launches officially in July. And it’s currently offering around 10,000 shows for free until May 17th, including episodes of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock.

Every new broadband-only subscriber gets a box for free, so it’s easy to see why the services has picked up a million users. On the one hand, it’s a reasonable concession to the cord-cutting trend, with Peacock Premium alone giving Flex users access to 7,500 hours worth of movies like Meet the Parents and Jurassic Park, along with series including 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation

However, it’s also a way for Comcast to juice Peacock subscriber numbers before it launches officially. The company has high hopes for both the ad-free $10 service and the ad-supported $5 Peacock Premium. The company will run five minutes of ads per hour on the latter service and has already signed key sponsors including State Farm, Target and Unilever, .

