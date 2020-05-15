Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

When Comcast launched its Xfinity Flex streaming box for broadband-only subscribers last year, it seemed a bit silly to pay $5 per month when you could just use a Chromecast-type device instead. However, the company got rid of the monthly fee in September 2019, and just announced that it has now given out one million Xfinity Flex devices to date.

The Xfinity Flex box is a no-brainer for free, as it gives customers numerous apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO, all in 4K. It also lets Comcast offer promotions for itself and other streaming firms. For instance, it made its ad-supported Peacock Premium streaming service available for free to Flex subscribers before it launches officially in July. And it’s currently offering around 10,000 shows for free until May 17th, including episodes of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock.