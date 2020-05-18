Walmart unveils 'pro' versions of its budget Android tablets

Walmart has been selling no-frills Android tablets under its Onn brand for a while, but the $65-plus slates have been basic, to put it mildly. There’s now a better option if you’re willing to spend a little more, however. The 9to5Google team reports that Walmart has introduced a slightly higher-end Onn Tablet Pro line in 8-inch and 10-inch models. They both pack faster (if still unnamed) 2GHz octa-core processors, a doubled 32GB of expandable storage, USB-C and 5-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. These really aren’t professional tools, as the name implies, but they’re considerably better-equipped.

Differences are largely dictated by screen size. The 8-inch version uses an “HD” display instead of the 1,024 x 600 screen of before, albeit with the same 2GB of RAM as before. The 10-inch slate moves to a higher-resolution 1080p screen and 3GB of RAM.