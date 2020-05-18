Latest in Gear

Image credit: Walmart

Walmart unveils 'pro' versions of its budget Android tablets

You'll get a better screen and USB-C, among other upgrades.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Walmart Onn Tablet Pro 8-inch
Walmart

Walmart has been selling no-frills Android tablets under its Onn brand for a while, but the $65-plus slates have been basic, to put it mildly. There’s now a better option if you’re willing to spend a little more, however. The 9to5Google team reports that Walmart has introduced a slightly higher-end Onn Tablet Pro line in 8-inch and 10-inch models. They both pack faster (if still unnamed) 2GHz octa-core processors, a doubled 32GB of expandable storage, USB-C and 5-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. These really aren’t professional tools, as the name implies, but they’re considerably better-equipped.

Differences are largely dictated by screen size. The 8-inch version uses an “HD” display instead of the 1,024 x 600 screen of before, albeit with the same 2GB of RAM as before. The 10-inch slate moves to a higher-resolution 1080p screen and 3GB of RAM.

You’ll be paying more for the new Onn tablets, although they’re still comparatively affordable at $99 for the 8-inch Onn Tablet Pro and $129 for the 10-inch design. They’re not so much sequels to the original Onn line as they are upgrades for those who want a better experience for streaming shows or playing the occasional game.

In this article: Walmart, Onn, tablets, tablet, Android, Onn Tablet Pro, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

View
Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

View
Toyota’s 2021 Sienna minivans will all be hybrids

Toyota’s 2021 Sienna minivans will all be hybrids

View
Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

View
Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr