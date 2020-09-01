Walmart's $98-a-year Amazon Prime rival launches September 15th

Walmart+ is finally here. On September 15th, customers can hand over $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, to join the membership-and-benefits program. The big perk that Walmart+ offers is unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 from its network of 4,700 stores across the US, many of which can do same day. Otherwise, the only other notable feature of the service is fuel discounts, offering “up to” five cents off a gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations. Rounding out the offering is Scan & Go, the company’s app-based shopping service that lets users scan their products on their own phone for faster checkouts.

Walmart+ has been in development since February, but its initial release this summer was pushed back thanks to COVID-19. The company says that when Walmart+ arrives, its existing Delivery Unlimited service will be absorbed into the new platform, with customers moved over automatically. As TechCrunch reports, much of the legwork will be done by partner companies like Postmates, DoorDash and Point Pickup.