Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney+

What's new on TV this week: 'Wandavision' and 'One Night in Miami'

Also new this week: 'Search Party,' 'Servant' and a Tiger Woods documentary.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
18m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Wandavision
Disney+

Sponsored Links

This week the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to Disney+, as Wandavision premieres Friday morning with two episodes available for streaming. For sports fans, while college football has wrapped up its season there are still several major NFL playoff matchups to look forward to, and improbably the Browns will be playing in one of them. Also, HBO and HBO Max are presenting the final half of a new Tiger Woods documentary, as well as season four of Search Party.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition is launching on several platforms this week, and The Freshman is getting a new Blu-ray release. Finally, on other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ is kicking off season two of Servant, Netflix has released an extended cut of Chris Rock’s last comedy special and Amazon will present Regina King’s directorial debut with One Night in Miami.... Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • The Freshman

  • Minding the Gap (Criterion)

  • Lupin III: The First

  • Skylines

  • Laurel or Hardy

  • Blind Fury

  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection (PS4, Xbox One)

  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - 1/14)

  • MXGP 2020 (PS5 - 1/14)

  • Life of Fly (Switch, Xbox One - 1/14)

  • Jet Kave Adventure (PC, Switch, Xbox One - 1/15)

Tuesday

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, Netflix, 3 AM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Everyone is Doing Great (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

  • American Housewife (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM

  • House of Payne (season finale), BET, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM

  • SEAL Team (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • Assisted Living (season finale), BET, 9:30 PM

  • Call Your Mother (series premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Chicago PD (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T. (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Search Party (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • American Gangster: Trap Queens (season premiere), BET+, 3 AM

  • The Event (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Locked Down, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Heartbreak Club, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • UFO Witness (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • 76ers/Heat, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Warriors/Nuggets, TNT, 10 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

  • Superstore (winter premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

Friday

  • Wandavision (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Endlings (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Servant (season premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Tandav (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Disenchantment: Part 3, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Carmen Sandiego (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • One Night in Miami..., Amazon Prime 3 AM

  • The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Bling Empire (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • U.S. Figure Skating Championship, NBC, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • The Evil Twin, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Buccaneers at Saints, Fox, 6:40 PM

  • Batwoman (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Miss Scarlet & The Duke (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Browns/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM

  • Tiger: Part II (finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM

  • Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Your Honor, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 10:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, wandavision, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

View
The future of gaming laptops with ASUS ROG

The future of gaming laptops with ASUS ROG

View
The home fitness tech that will help us stay active in 2021

The home fitness tech that will help us stay active in 2021

View
Gig economy drivers in California sue to overturn Prop 22

Gig economy drivers in California sue to overturn Prop 22

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr