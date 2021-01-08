'WandaVision' will debut with two episodes on Disney+

WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ first live-action Disney+ series, will have a special two-episode premiere. In a press release first spotted by ComicBook, Disney said the first two episodes of the series will air together on January 15th. After that, the third episode will start streaming on January 22nd. In the past, Disney has typically stuck to a one episode per week release cadence, though the company has made exceptions in the past. The first two episodes of The Mandalorian’s first season came out within days of one another, for example.

Disney didn’t say why it decided to handle the show’s premiere in this way. Whatever the company’s reasoning, the two-episode premiere should be a treat for Marvel fans, particularly given that hasn’t been new MCU content since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Provided WandaVision sticks to a weekly schedule, we can expect it to conclude its nine-episode run on March 5th, which leaves just a single off week before the March 19th premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Solider.