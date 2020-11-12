Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

Marvel's 'WandaVision' premieres on Disney+ on January 15th

It'll be the first Marvel Studios series to hit the streaming service.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
8m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WandaVision
Marvel Studios/Disney+

At long last, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to hit Disney+ has a premiere date. You’ll be able to stream the first episode of WandaVision on January 15th.

The six-episode show was previously scheduled to debut sometime this year, but WandaVision will still arrive on Disney+ ahead of any other Marvel Studios series and before its original window of next spring. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be first up, but that has been delayed to 2021.

WandaVision will be the first major MCU project to drop since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. It focuses on the relationship between Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It’ll have an unusual aesthetic for a modern TV show — the first episode was filmed in black and white in front of a studio audience.

The series features some other familiar MCU characters, including Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) from Thor and Thor: The Dark World and Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) from Ant-Man and The Wasp. The always-great Kathryn Hahn is also part of the cast, as is Teyonah Parris, who plays the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who was featured in Captain Marvel.

In this article: wandavision, disney plus, disneyplus, marvel studios, marvelstudios, marvel cinematic universe, marvelcinematicuniverse, disney+, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

View
YouTube went down

YouTube went down

View
Apple HomePod mini review: An acceptable Echo alternative

Apple HomePod mini review: An acceptable Echo alternative

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr