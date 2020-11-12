Marvel's 'WandaVision' premieres on Disney+ on January 15th

At long last, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to hit Disney+ has a premiere date. You’ll be able to stream the first episode of WandaVision on January 15th.

The six-episode show was previously scheduled to debut sometime this year, but WandaVision will still arrive on Disney+ ahead of any other Marvel Studios series and before its original window of next spring. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be first up, but that has been delayed to 2021.