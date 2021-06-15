'WarioWare: Get With It' slouches onto the Nintendo Switch September 10th

The tenth iteration of the popular microgame collection will include two-player co-op.
Following the 3DS success of 2018's WarioWare Gold, Nintendo executives introduced yet another edition of the popular minigame series during E3 2021 on Tuesday dubbed WarioWare: Get It Together. 

For the time, players will not only be able to take command of The Big W himself, as well as his zany crew of misfits, they'll be able to bring along a henchman of their own for a new slate of manic 2-player co-op challenges. Players will be tasked with myriad ludicrous quests including knocking apples from a tree, removing a sleepy man's pore mask, and manually spinning windmills. Make sure to follow Wario's advice during these tests and, "use that stick thing."

WarioWare: Get It Together is scheduled for release on September 10, 2021, though you can preorder it starting today.    

