Warner Bros. will release its 2023 movies in theaters first

Warner Bros.’ plans to release all 2021 movies simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters is only temporary, it seems. Variety reports the studio has confirmed that its Mad Max prequel Furiosa, the animated/live action hybrid Coyote vs. Acme and a musical take on The Color Purple will all release in theaters in 2023 — with no mention of an HBO Max debut. That doesn’t rule out any streaming plans, but we wouldn’t count on watching these titles from home on day one.
The media giant clearly plans to settle back into the familiar pre-pandemic cycle of blockbusters and holiday premieres. Furiosa arrives first, on June 23rd, 2023, while Coyote vs. Acme is due slightly later on July 21st. The Color Purple is slated to premiere on December 20th of that year.