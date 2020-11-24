Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

If you’ve ever kicked out the tail of your car, you’re aware of the razor-thin line between a clean drift and a wild spin. Now, imagine holding that knife edge for 55 minutes over a marathon distance of 26.2 miles. That’s exactly what Porsche driving instructor Dennis Retera pulled off in a Porsche Taycan EV, setting a new Guinness world record in the process.
Retera set the record in a real-wheel-drive Taycan, available in either 402 or 469 horsepower versions with 79.2 kWh or 93.4 kWh hour batteries (Porsche didn’t specify which). He performed the feat at Porsche’s Hockenheimring center on a 200 meter (656 foot) long drift circle that’s irrigated to save tire life and allow for lower speed drifting — about 29 mph on average for the Taycan record.