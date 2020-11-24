Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

“When the driving stability programs are switched off, a powerslide with the electric Porsche is extremely easy, especially of course with this model variant,” said Retera. “Nevertheless, it was also very tiring for me to keep my concentration high for 210 laps, especially as the irrigated asphalt of the drift circuit does not provide the same grip everywhere.”

Guinness defines a drift as “being performed when there is a speed differential between the driven wheels of the vehicle and its ground speed,” with those parameters checked by yaw rate sensors and other instruments. Retera’s record is specifically for EVs and there doesn’t appear to be a prior record in that category, so the Taycan has essentially laid down the benchmark. The longest drift in any car over 8 hours is a whopping 232.5 miles, achieved in a BMW M5 that was (insanely) refueled in the middle of the attempt — something you’ll clearly never see with an EV.