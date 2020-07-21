Watch the drifting power of Ford's 1,400 horsepower Mach-E Mustang

Confirming an earlier “leak,” Ford has unveiled a one-off Mustang racing prototype that shows what unlimited power and torque can do. The Mach-E 1400 uses a 56.8-kilowatt battery and seven motors to make, you guessed it, 1,400 horsepower. It marries that with a racing body and huge wing that produces 2,300 pounds of downforce. As it showed in a video, the overall result is raw speed, drifting and plumes of tire smoke.
Three motors power the front axles, while four are connected to the rear. It might sound silly to have more motors than wheels, but those allow the car to be tuned for track racing, drifting or drag-racing. The Mach-E’s nickel-manganese-cobalt battery lasts for about 20 to 30 minutes of aggressive driving and can be fully recharged in 45 minutes.