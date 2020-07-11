Latest in Gear

Image credit: Carolina Guy

'Leaked' video teases a drift-modified Mustang Mach-E

The footage is from the North Carolina Center for Automotive Research.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mach-E
Carolina Guy

Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E hasn’t rolled out yet, but someone is working on a special one-off, judging by a video posted to YouTube a few days ago. As noted by Autoblog and Jalopnik, this stripped down machine is obviously a Mach-E, but with body panels removed in the front and rear, seemingly to make room for extra cooling and suspension bits as well as a roll cage and extremely thick tires.

It needs those, because the video — posted by a user who only goes by “Carolina Guy” but seems to have impeccable timing and a suspiciously good ability to frame the action — shows the vehicle burning rubber on a skidpad with a few donuts. Road & Track pointed out that an F-150 appears briefly that looks like one customized by RTR Vehicles, and could indicate that this is a test vehicle for Vaughn Gittin Jr. Gittin is a likely choice to appear in a promotion, as he drives Mustang in the Formula D series, and helped introduce its 2010 revision to the world.

Mach-E
Carolina Guy

So what’s the purpose of a heavily-modified EV? Hopefully anything it teases trickles down to regular buyers providing some competition for Tesla’s Track Mode, but we’ll have to wait and see since this version doesn’t appear anywhere on the list of available pre-order options — we checked. Ford declined to comment on “speculation” about its test vehicles, so for now there’s just the video.

In this article: Ford, EV, Mach-E, Mustang Mach-E, drifting, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

View
Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

View
NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

View
Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr