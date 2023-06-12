Watch Capcom’s Summer Game Fest showcase here at 6PM ET Expect to see 'Exoprimal,' 'Dragon's Dogma 2' and some surprises.

It's Capcom's turn for a Summer Game Fest livestream. The publisher will host its Capcom Showcase at 6PM ET and you can watch it below. The stream will run for around 36 minutes, Capcom said, though we'll be getting things underway with a pre-show at 5:30PM. If you miss the stream as it happens, you'll be able to catch up on YouTube later.

The company has revealed three of the titles it will feature. We'll see Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, a remastered version of an adventure game that debuted over a decade ago. The latest edition will arrive on June 30th.

One segment of the showcase will be devoted to Exoprimal, a multiplayer dinosaur-slaying game that's coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on July 14th. Capcom will also provide another look at Dragon's Dogma 2. The hotly anticipated sequel doesn't have a release date as yet.

The publisher will have other things to share, but the rest of the lineup remains a mystery for now. Knowing Capcom, though, there'll probably be some mention of Resident Evil. Perhaps we'll get an update on the upcoming virtual reality mode for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Engadget has been in Los Angeles over the last few days to go hands-on with some of the many titles that have been showcased during Summer Game Fest. You can check out news, previews and impressions from the various events at our Summer Game Fest hub.

