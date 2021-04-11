Watch 15 minutes of 'Elden Ring' gameplay here at 9:45AM ET

Can't wait to play Elden Ring? While the game is still a few months away from release, FromSoftware will broadcast a 15-minute gameplay trailer later today at 10AM ET/7AM PT. You can watch the entire clip on YouTube, Twitch and right here.

For most Souls fans, this will be the best chance to see the highly anticipated RPG in action before its February 25th release date. FromSoftware plans to hold a closed network test to stress test "various technical verifications of online systems," but that will be only open to a small group of lucky players.

Today's trailer is likely to give fans a more in-depth glimpse of Elden Ring's open world. In June, director Hidetaka Miyazaki said there would be six areas linked by a hub (think: Firelink Shrine). Not all of those will be accessible from the start of the game, but each will feature a main dungeon with various smaller forts, caves and catacombs to explore. Players can expect the largest world FromSoftware has created to date.

Elden Ring will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. And like you, we can't wait to play it.