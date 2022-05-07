Watch Google’s I/O keynote here at 1PM ET

It’s Google I/O time, which means the company is about to host a keynote that will likely be packed with announcements and updates. We’ll be covering all the news as it happens on our liveblog and Google I/O 2023 hub, but you can watch the event in full below. The livestream starts at 1PM ET.

In terms of what to expect from the keynote, one thing that's for certain is we'll get more official details on Google's first foldable phone. The company finally announced the Pixel Fold last week after months of leaks and rumors. More information on Android 14 is also a dead cert. Get ready to hear the term "AI" a lot too, as Google is widely expected to make a ton of announcements on that front, perhaps including updates on its Bard AI chatbot.

Follow all of the news from Google I/O 2023 right here.