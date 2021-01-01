Watch NASA's historic Moon mission rocket test at 5PM ET

NASA is edging closer to sending a spacecraft around the Moon, and it’s about to conduct a crucial test to ensure that mission goes forward. As Reuters reports, the agency is conducting a hot fire test for the Space Launch System’s rocket core stage at 5PM Eastern, with coverage available on NASA TV starting at 4:20PM. You can also expect a press conference roughly two hours later to discuss the outcome.

This is the first test firing all four of the rocket’s RS-25 engines at once, and the last of the Green Run series ensuring the core stage is ready for the Artemis I mission sending an Orion spacecraft to the Moon. NASA will be much closer to launch if the hot fire goes well.