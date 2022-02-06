Watch PlayStation's PSVR2-themed State of Play here at 6PM ET

It's almost time to tune into what could be one of Sony's most important streaming events this year. The company is airing its PlayStation VR2-focused State of Play event today (June 2nd) at 6PM Eastern, and you watch live through YouTube (below) as well as through Twitch.

The company will offer peeks at several PSVR2 games, some of which might be the 20 "major" titles promised for launch. You can also expect other third-party game introductions as well as unspecified "updates." While we wouldn't count on many huge revelations, this State of Play might represent the first real look at the PS5-oriented headset's game selection beyond a handful of brief announcements. You could get a better sense of whether or not PSVR2 will be worth the investment.