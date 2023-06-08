Watch Summer Game Fest 2023 here at 3PM ET

E3 may be dead, but Summer Game Fest kicks off today with an opening-night livestream from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The show is expected to run for two hours, featuring game announcements and updates from many of the industry's most prominent studios and indie publishers. Nearly every big hitter is a partner, including PlayStation, Xbox, EA, Activision and Square Enix. Notable absentees from the show’s promotional materials include Nintendo and Ubisoft. Nintendo participated in E3 when that show was still a thing, but it's not terribly surprising to see the company skip Summer Game Fest, considering it just dropped The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Ubisoft has its own event on Monday, but it isn't officially tied to Summer Game Fest — Ubisoft's name was on the show's website until this week, but it's been scrubbed from the schedule and partner list.

Organized by the team behind The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest’s live event is the first of 10 streams taking place between June 7th and June 12th (plus a bonus Ubisoft event). The opening show will be followed immediately by a Day of the Devs stream from Double Fine and iam8bit, highlighting a number of games from independent developers. You can see the full Summer Game Fest schedule, including what to expect from each show, here.