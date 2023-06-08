Watch Summer Game Fest's Day of the Devs livestream here at 5PM ET You’ll get a peek at a bunch of bound-to-be-interesting indie games.

There will be no rest for the wicked after Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest opening event wraps up. Immediately afterward, the stream will move onto the Day of the Devs showcase. The spotlight on indie games starts at 5PM ET, but you can tune in early to catch the Summer Game Fest Live reveals.

It'll likely be worth watching Day of the Devs as Double Fine and iam8bit always have intriguing indies to highlight. At the last Summer Game Fest edition, they showed off the likes of the enjoyable Desta: The Memories Between, Birth and Escape Academy. That showcase also included a look at the gorgeous puzzle platformer, Planet of Lana, which hit Game Pass recently.

Several studios have revealed they'll be part of the latest edition of Day of the Devs, including Land & Sea, a team that includes former Alto's Adventure developers. We'll also get looks at Hyper Light Breaker (the follow-up to Hyper Light Drifter), Geometric Interactive's Cocoon, Shape Shop's Mars First Logistics, Moonloop Games' Hauntii and much more

So, be sure to stick around after Keighley’s event. You might just discover a game or two that you fall in love with at first sight and immediately add to your wishlist.

Meanwhile, Engadget is on the ground in Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest. We’ll be bringing you news, updates, reveals and hands-on impressions from all the not-E3 events that are taking place over the next few days.

