Watch the Microsoft Build keynotes here, starting at 12PM ET

Expect to hear 'AI' a lot.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - 2021/11/16: The Microsoft company logo is seen during the SmartCity Expo World Congress 2021. Held in Barcelona since 2011 the SmartCity Expo World Congress 2021 has taken place at the Fira Barcelona fairgrounds. SmartCity Expo World Congress is the international leading event for cities reflecting how to build a smart society for innovative and sustainable cities. (Photo by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|May 23, 2023 10:30 AM

After Google I/O and ahead of WWDC, it's Microsoft's turn to step up to the plate and host a developer conference. We'll learn a lot about where the company plans to go in the coming months, with the keynotes covering many of the major updates. The first keynote starts at noon ET today.

It won't be a surprise to anyone who's paid attention to Microsoft this year that AI is the focus of Build 2023. Today's keynotes will take place across three back-to-back sessions: "Microsoft Build opening," "The era of the AI Copilot" and "Next-generation AI for developers with the Microsoft Cloud." 

In the first 25-minute session, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will discuss some of the ways in which the company "is creating new opportunities for developers across our platforms in this new AI era." The second session will feature Open AI president and co-founder Greg Brockman. You can watch today's keynotes right here:

Microsoft has lined up another keynote for Wednesday, titled "Shaping the future of work with AI." Again, the keynote will start at noon Eastern Time. Microsoft executive vice president and chief product officer Panos Panay will take the stage along with Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of experiences and devices. They'll discuss "how developers can shape the future of work with Microsoft 365 Copilot and unlock a new era of AI and productivity with Windows 11." You'll be able to check out that keynote below:

