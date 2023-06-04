Watch the Xbox Games Showcase Extended here at 1PM ET Summer Game Fest continues afterward with the Dames 4 Games and Black Voices in Gaming events.

It's been a packed few days of game announcements, but Summer Game Fest isn't done yet. Microsoft will host the awkwardly named Xbox Games Showcase Extended at 1PM ET and you can watch it below.

The stream perhaps won't be quite as newsworthy as the main Xbox showcase that took place on Sunday, but it seems like it'll have some juicy details. Microsoft says this presentation will include deeper dives into several of the first-party projects it showed off at the weekend, including Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom and the Dune expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This showcase will include gameplay walkthroughs, interviews and some behind-the-scenes features. We'll also get a look at some games from Microsoft's third-party partners, and some "special guests" will make appearances.

There are two more Summer Game Fest events taking place today after the Xbox affair. At 4PM ET, you'll be able to check out Dames 4 Games. This will feature "interviews with women who work in the industry, women who love gaming and those who aspire to make a change." The stream will include looks at several indie games.

At 6PM, you can tune into the Black Voices in Gaming stream. This will focus on projects from Black developers, games with Black protagonists and interviews with Black creators. You can catch both the Dames 4 Games and Black Voices in Gaming events on Guerrilla Collective's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!

