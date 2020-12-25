Big-name talent and bad CG made for the worst holiday special ever

I’m not sure exactly when it started, but my family has long been fond of so-bad-it’s-great Christmas media. There’s the great Patti LaBelle doing her absolute best at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, this deliberately awful cover of O Holy Night by a composer in Nashville, and more recently, schlocky Hallmark Christmas movies. (Alright, maybe that’s more of a “me” thing.) But just when I thought I’d encountered all of the great Christmas Cringe material out there, Polygon publishes an excellent feature by Adesh Thapliyal about Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa — an absolute debacle of a holiday special I’m shocked I’d never heard of before.
The original “film” was created in four months in 2002 by a barebones team of animators on a budget of about $650,000, and director Colin Slater hoped it would be the first in a line of extremely popular, extremely cost-effective holiday specials. The moment RSK:BiS made its broadcast debut on Kids WB that year, it was very clear Slater’s vision wasn’t going to pan out. And how could it? Just look at this stuff.