Watch VFX bring Westworld's dystopian LA to life

Now that Westworld season 3 has aired, the team behind the show’s impressive visual effects has revealed exactly how they made the series’ robots come to life. In a short Vimeo clip, DNEG illustrates how a combination of VFZ wizardry helped to create Westworld’s bleak dystopian landscape, along with the processes used for modeling robots and filming the show’s iconic car chases. Take a look below, but be warned, there are a fair few spoilers.