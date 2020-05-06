Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: DNEG

Watch VFX bring Westworld's dystopian LA to life

Spoilers ahead.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Westworld VFX
DNEG

Now that Westworld season 3 has aired, the team behind the show’s impressive visual effects has revealed exactly how they made the series’ robots come to life. In a short Vimeo clip, DNEG illustrates how a combination of VFZ wizardry helped to create Westworld’s bleak dystopian landscape, along with the processes used for modeling robots and filming the show’s iconic car chases. Take a look below, but be warned, there are a fair few spoilers.

In this article: Westworld, VFX, robots, effects, visual, DNEG, news, entertainment
